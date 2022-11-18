I Have Not Joined The APC, Disregard Falsehoods – Jimi Agbaje

Inspite of my several denials that I have not moved over to the APC, some self-styled public analysts continue to spread falsehoods.

The other day it was Joseph Edgar. Today, it is Jimi Disu. I wonder their reasons for spreading such lies! I would have expected more from them when it comes to seeking & spreading the truth! It seems it’s clearly no longer about that… only sensationalism.

I ask them to act responsibly given the platforms they are taking advantage of.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02xSk1YWQTKywRN85tBatA4TKiJ8hwsS4KSAi9MF2tdxBUsvAoz25QyhagBzRWbyPPl&id=100044197820938&mibextid=Nif5oz

Previous Thread: https://www.nairaland.com/7226283/jimi-agbaje-denies-joining-apc#114698851

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related