I Know Nigeria’s Problem — Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said he knows the root of the problem in the country.

Obi stated this in Rivers State on Thursday, as he was invited by the state governor, Nyesom Wike, to inaugurate the Nkpolu-Oroworokwo Flyover, the ninth flyover of Wike’s administration.

Obi said the problem of Nigeria was that the country was not productive.

He said he had surveyed the country and he knew what would benefit every region, assuring of his commitment for a better Nigeria.

He said, “I know the problem of the country. Nigeria is not a productive state.

“I have said it again and again that I know what to do to benefit every part of the country. I told them in the North when we held our campaign that we will develop their vast lands. They have the lands so we will develop it.

“The South-West will be our financial hub and the East will be our manufacturing base. We will revive the sea port in Rivers so that we can be exporting from there.”

The presidential candidate who was welcomed by a large crowd in Port-Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, urged the people of Rivers to take him as one of them, pledging support for the people of the state.

Wike in his remark pledged to support Obi with logistics for campaign in Rivers.

He said, “Each time you want to campaign in the state, let me know, all the logistics support, we will give to you.

“I know you as a person, you have all the criteria, you have all the characteristics to lead this country, you have it. Nobody can deny that.”

Obi was accompanied to the inauguration by his running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed.

https://punchng.com/i-know-nigerias-problem-obi/

