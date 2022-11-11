‘I Made A Widow Smile Last Night’ (Photos)

Yesterday I visited the mall to get toiletries, snacks and beverages for my gangs

It was an impromptu buying. I was actually dodging from buying it, but my gangs just wouldn’t let me.

We got all we wanted, ate and arrived home with our loots.

I was trying to fit all we bought inside the kitchen, when I heard the voice of a neighbor, like she stays 2 compound away from mine.

She’s a widow who recently lost her husband to the cold hands of death this year (June) precisely and saddled with the lone responsibility of taking care of her 3 lil boys

She came to buy fufu (akpu) for her sons to eat.

I don’t know what prompted me, I invited her inside my pavement, then slashed my loots into 3 places then gave her 1 part including a crate of egg idling away.

She started crying ,father lawd I was confused the more, you needed to see the joys in her face.

I knew my kids needed those things badly, but here was a woman who needed it more than us.

I have planned gifting her 2 paints of rice during Xmas period to put smiles on her face. May God make things easier for every one of us.

The economy is hard at the moment, but let’s try and help one another. People are going thru alot, it takes the grace of God for some people to even afford 1 square meal.

Hers was pics 1.

Pics 3&4 for my gangs

Pics 2…..my boy refused sharing his and he held on to his loot

