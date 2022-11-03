*I Never Said Adebanjo Is No Longer Afenifere Leader ―​​ Fasoranti*

*By Tribune Online, 3 November 2022*

Elder statesman, Chief Rueben Fasoranti, has declared as false the report that he said Chief Ayo Adebanjo is no longer the acting leader of Afenifere.

Chief Fasoranti, in a statement dated November 3, 2022 and signed by his personal assistant, Mr A. Abiola, also declared that he never said future meetings of the group would be held in his Akure home.

A copy of the statement was sent to the Nigerian Tribune on Thursday afternoon.

Chief Fasoranti described the false report as designed to cause confusion and polarise Afenifere.

The statement reads: “It has come to Papa R.F. Fasoranti’s knowledge that some sections of the media, especially the social media, have been ascribing to him false statements designed to cause confusion and polarise Afenifere.

“I have Papa’s permission to say that he has not said that Chief Ayo Adebanjo is no longer the acting leader of Afenifere or that all future Afenifere meetings should henceforth be held at his residence in Akure.

“Papa’s main concern is the interest of the Yoruba in the complex political situation in Nigeria.

“It is also his concern that Afenifere should survive in dignity and remain a purveyor of the interest of the Yoruba race.

“It is hoped that this information will be adequately circulated.

“Thank you.”

