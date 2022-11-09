‘I Only Want A Nigerian Man Living In Canada To Marry Me’

Is any of you looking for a wife? I’m � beautiful, educated, respectful, submissive, Godly, know how to cook.

Only a guy living in Canada please, and must not be on student visa.

Men in Nigeria are Heartbreakers and liars

