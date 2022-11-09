‘I Ran Away From Home With My Sister’

I left home last month with my 13 years old sister due to the abuse she had endured in the hands of my mother and 2 younger brothers.

I have rented out a room in a different town, I have changed my number and deleted my Facebook account so nobody could locate me.

Yesterday, I opened a new Facebook account with a different name. I have searched for my elder brother Facebook account he posted about me being missing he has pleaded with anyone who has seen me to contact him because my mum is not in a good state.

Funny enough he has posted me alone when it is me and my younger sister who are missing so they only care about me a 23 years old woman but not a single pity about a 13 years old girl.

I am her only daughter among 4 boys she loves me more than my siblings but I have lost respect for her the day she has started abusing my innocent sister. I want my absence to teach her a lesson so she can feel the pain but I am also worrying about her what if she died, will I be able to forgive myself.

I don’t know if I should contact them with a private number and tell them we are fine where we are they shouldn’t bother about us. I will not disclose my current addresse to them.

Should I do it or not?

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/6944608/want-report-mum-human-rights#109469994

