‘I Saved An Accident Victim’s Life And I’m Proud Of It’ (Pictures)

I write this story to encourage people to always help if they are in a position to do so, especially is the situation is dire. What goes around comes around and you might just find yourself in a situation where you Will need help from strangers and hope they help you too.

Days ago I was in my neighborhood in South West running some errands at around 9pm on Sunday when I found myself in a very busy road packed to the brim end to end with cars stuck in a hold up trying to beat the jam to get to Thier respective destinations.

I turned the ignition off since I’ve already spent like 20minutes without moving an inch, a few seconds later I heard a loud bang it was a speeding bike who wanted to use it’s small size to it’s advantage to beat the traffic, upon close inspection I realized the bike has Just hit a guy with full force and ran away.

Consequently people came out to check on the guy that was hit,he was unconscious bleeding from the back of his head and face, unfortunately the bike’s force banged him right into a very big cement structure that would probably weigh a couple of tons.

Nigerians being Nigerians started praying and speaking in tongues instead of administering aid to the guy, nobody was willing to touch him,there were just shouting and saying he is probably dead and they don’t want police to charge them with his death.

At this point I tried to control the crowd to disperse and at least give this guy room to breathe and get some fresh air hoping that might resuscitate him,but there were like 50people gathering there and there is only so much a single person can do.

So realizing no one was willing to help this guy I fought my way through them ruggedly to get to the guy I realized he has a broken leg and arm and he was bleeding heavily but he has a pulse and he is not dead,

I don’t know what I was thinking or what power came over me but the fact that he is alive made a difference to me and I said to myself I will take him to the hospital even if I have to carry him on my back and trek there.

I asked a man to help me Carry him, he asked do I know the victim and I answered yes,he is my junior brother.

so they helped me lift him up and I carried him on my back and began to speed, now the next thing was how to get transportation,we are in a hold up and no car is moving, by this point the crowds has dispersed and left me alone to tend to my PROBLEM.

I locked my car , sat the guy close to the side of the road ,I tried to find something that could apply pressure to reduce the bleeding,then it dawned on me that a cloth will do just fine,so I removed my shirt and tied it around his leg where he was bleeding the most.

Like I said earlier the task at hand was how to get transportation to the closest hospital, I began flagging down bikes but none of them stopped out of fear until I literarily ran in front of one forcing him to stop and told him to take me to the next hospital,I was about to start begging him to not let this guy die because of fear when this guy got down from his bike offering to help lift him so we can take him to the hospital,I don’t know if it’s God that sent him or it was just pure luck but he helped and we put the victim in the middle and started our journey to the hospital.

On the way I checked the guy’s pulse and breathing like every second, telling him he’s going to live one way or the other because my work will not be in vain. As God will have it he opened his eyes but he was still incoherent and totally out of it ,but at least now his eyes is opened and he is not laying down like a dead man,that kind of gave me an atom of hope.

Moments later we arrived at a private hospital and they were just about to close, apparently they had some issues with the workers that were supposed to cover a night shift, infact there was only one doctor on call and a few nurses around so it was all hands on deck, the victim was stretched in and as per private hospital wahala they demanded card and treatment fee up front, I even begged them to at least priorities the guy’s life first but they said no money no treatment,so I paid for card, admission fee and treatment, it was 33,000 naira

After payment the doctor came in with the nurses and started working Thier magic, giving him some injections , cleaning his wounds,they even plugged him up with something that aided his breathing (I don’t know what the thing is called).

After a couple of hours around 11:30pm the doctors came out and told me he was stable,that he had some internal bleedings that has Been stopped and he is responding fine to the treatment,they said I can go and see him if I wanted.

I went into the ward and checked up on him,he was heavily medicated and he couldn’t really say anything that makes sense,he was just fixated on my face, strolling in and out of consciousness.

I slept in the hospital and the following morning around 8am he was awake and fine ,so I went to see him and when he saw me,he just started crying uncontrollably saying THANK YOU like a hundred times without stopping, this kind of made me a bit emotional because I’ve not really seen a lot of grown men cry.

He gave me his phone and I contacted his family members and told them what Happened, his mother almost passed out on the call, some minutes later they all rushed into the hospital. I peeked at them through the glass window when they went to his ward,the relief and joy in Thier faces is one of the most beautiful things I’ve seen in my life.

I left my number with the nurses there and told them to give to the guy when he is discharged and I made my way down to fetch my car, hoping and praying fervently that the car is still there and that was it.

That 33k was the best thing I’ve paid for in all my life and what happened just gave me joy and relief anytime I think about it.

The guy and his parents calls me like a billion times a day,they even offered to pay me back but I refused, collecting the money back is not worth the joy I got from doing what I did.

