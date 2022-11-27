‘I Tend To Lie Unnecessarily. Please Help!’

Hello house. Is there any one that has this problem? It seems there is a part of my brain that is wired this way for years now.

While most people lie to escape punishment and blame etc, i tend to lie for no reason atall. Sometimes i need to lie further just to modify the initial lie.

Examples:

1. I went late to work because i had to take home some office files which i worked with all through the night. When asked, i lied to my boss that i had a compound dispute tha made me come late. Saying the truth would have earned me praises from my boss and saved me alot of stress.

2. I got injured at home. When my landlady asked how, i lied that i had a serious accident when going to work that morning.

I told her a long story about the accident scene and all. She was sympatizing with me and almost wept.

These are just few examples i can type now, there is more.

I can’t help but lie most of the time i have conversation with people. Any advice?

