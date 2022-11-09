So there’s this cute 20 year-old Yoruba babe who lives with her elder brother, a senior Gynecologist in a government owned hospital in my area. She is so down to earth and very respectful.

To cut the long story short, this Yoruba girl has been entering my eyes like Omo detergent since the year 1241 AD

As I no want to talk too much, or to be seen as a player, I arranged for us to meet at an open space, an eatery. When she showed up, we only had a short chat before I told her straight up, that i want to marry her. If you see as babe shock ba

Anyways, I mean it. I’m 36 and the Yoruba girl would be 21 by next year September. She has agreed that I come to greet her brother. And I’ll be doing that pretty soon.

She is just my spec. She is very brilliant and voluptuously curvy. She’ll be graduating from the University by next year.

I hate to waste a lady’s time, Godwilling as soon as she graduates by September next year, we’re tying the knots.

