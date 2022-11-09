‘I Want To Report My Mum To Human Rights For Child Abuse!!’

Good morning everyone, I want to report my mum for abusing my 12 years old step sister both physical, verbal and emotional and I don’t like it because she didn’t ask to be born from a married man. My dad caused it and she should abuse him not her.

I don’t even know why she is treating the dog who cheated on her nicely while the innocent girl is suffering for his mistakes. My younger brothers 13 and 15 are also copying her and they have started to abuse her too.

Tears has become her foods and I am tired of my mum abusing the innocent girl. Yesterday, she strangled her just because she didn’t wash my younger brother white jeans properly and I lost respect for her. I have insulted her for the first time in my life even though she hit me but I don’t care I have to save my sister. She is my birth mother but I will not support her. I don’t care if she rots in jail because she doesn’t deserve the title mum.

If you know any human rights in Uyo please let me know.

