I Warned Fasoranti To Be Wary Of Political Visits – Pa Adebanjo

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Pa Adebanjo in an interview with channels tv has clarified his stance on the choice of Obi

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kl7fIcTbCrA

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: