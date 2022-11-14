I Went From Flying All The Time To Sleeping On The Floor – Chinko Ekun Opens Up

Chinko Ekun, one of Nigeria’s popular rappers and singer, has told a really interesting story of how things went rough for him.

He talked about how things fell apart in his personal life after he rose to the spotlight as a popular artist.

The rapper made this revelation at the SummerJam 2022 conference at Pastor Bolaji Idowu‘s Harvester’s Church in Lagos state. Chinko Ekun, who gained lots of popularity after releasing the song titled “Able God”, revealed he suffered a major setback in his career when he was signed to Dek-Niyor Entertainment.

He confirmed he had a fallout with his boss at the time which led to him losing his deal with the label. He stated that the label reclaimed the house and cars that were gifted to him. He began to squat with friends and often slept on the floor.

Because of how rough things were, his girlfriend even left him and the heartbreak was so tough that it landed him in the hospital.

Below is what he had to say.

