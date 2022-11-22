I Will Rather Die Than Fail My Supporters – Peter Obi

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0krWtuCPh9Y

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Monday, in Lagos said he would rather die than fail his supporters.

Obi said this while speaking on the support from his supporters, adding, “I did not know many of them, but I vow not to disappoint them.

“I am determined not to fail them. I would rather die than fail them. I am going to serve them,” he stressed.

The LP presidential candidate also said that the right leadership would eliminate most of Nigeria’s challenges by turning the country from consumption to production.

Obi spoke at the Editors Forum, an initiative of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

The former Governor of Anambra State said that the nation was going through many challenges mainly because it was a consuming instead of a producing country.

According to him, if the nation is productive, three-quarters of its challenges can be solved.

He listed the challenges to include unemployment, poverty, criminality and insecurity.

“We cannot have that number of people living in poverty and not have criminality, banditry and so on.

“We must remove sharing formula and replace it with the production formula,” he said.

He said that Nigeria had fertile lands and the population to do well in agriculture.

