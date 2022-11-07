I Won’t Support Your Presidential Ambition – Ortom To Atiku

Gov Ortom Finally Breaks The Table On PDP Crisis

Benue Governor Samuel Ortom has told the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, to go to hell as he will not support his aspiration owing to continuous killings of Benue people.

Ortom stated this on Sunday night when he hosted the party’s G-5 Governors comprising Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) in Government House, Makurdi.

The Governor, who lamented the killing of 18 people in his LG last week, said: “To hell with Atiku and anyone supporting him. They should go and tell him. You want me to be a slave for a Fulani. It’s better I die. Anybody supporting Atiku is an enemy of Benue.

“My people are being killed and you want me to be quiet. My tenure ends in May and you can do whatever you want if you think you have the powers. I have written my will. When I gave it to my wife, she cried all night. If I die at 62, many of my mates have gone a long time ago and If I die today, I’m a fulfilled person but let it be recorded that I died resisting the invasion and killing of my people.

“I will never support a Fulani man to become president. If there is another person who is ready to work with me and ensure the security of my people, I will work with him.”

