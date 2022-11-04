Ibori, Uduaghan, Other Bigwigs Shun Delta PDP Campaign Council Inauguration

Chief James Ibori, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, and Senator James Manager shuns event.

The crisis rocking the Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is far from over as a National Leader of the party, Chief James Ibori, the immediate past governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, the Senator representing Delta South, Senator James Manager and other party’s bigwigs today shunned the inauguration of Delta State PDP Campaign Management Committee.

Other notable party chieftains that snubbed the inauguration of the campaign council that held in Asaba to support the governorship aspiration of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori were the lawmaker representing Delta South Senatorial District and the only PDP senator in the upper legislative chamber, Sen. James Manager; the party’s governorship aspirant, Chief David Edevbie.

Other absentee political bigwigs include a former Secretary to the Delta State Government, SSG, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, the party’s candidate for Delta North Senatorial District, Prince Ned Nwoko, members of the House of Representatives, commissioners, special advisers among others.

Addressing party faithfuls, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa urged aggrieved members of the party to embrace peace and support the party candidate for the sake of posterity.

“Yes, there are issues in PDP Delta state and we will settle it and PDP will come out stronger and united.

“I want to appeal to the aspirants to embrace all and do the one you can to support your brother because there is always a tomorrow. In 2006, I ran for governor but didn’t get it but I supported the person and today I’m a governor.

“Our campaign will go through 270 wards that’s where our votes will come from. My politics is based on issue and I don’t insult people in the course of my politicking.

“Those that said I have not done anything in Delta state are locked up in Abuja, he maybe from Delta but locked up himself in Abuja.” He said.

The party’s gubernatorial flag bearer, Sheriff Oborevwori, thanked Okowa for standing and believing in him. He further promised to uphold the legacy of Okowa.



Source: https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2022/11/ibori-uduaghan-other-bigwigs-shun-delta-pdp-campaign-council-inauguration/amp/

Like this: Like Loading...

