ICPC Investigates Ambassador To Morocco For Squandering $200,000 On Renovation

[B]ICPC investigates Nigerian Ambassador to Morocco for squandering $200,000 to renovate house[/b]

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, has invited the Nigerian Ambassador to Morocco, Al-Bashir Ibrahim Saleh, for allegedly spending $200,000 to renovate his official residence at the upscale Souissi in Rabat, Morocco.

Sources familiar with the case told DAILY NIGERIAN that the diplomat is expected to appear before the commission on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the ambassador manages the affairs of the embassy without following due process.

Insiders at the Tafawa Balewa House, Nigeria’s foreign ministry, said the ministry had also received petitions on mismanaging the mission’s account and other untoward behaviours that lower the esteem of his office.

In a letter sent to the ministry of foreign affairs, the ICPC directed the ministry to recall the ambassador for questioning.

“The Commission Is Investigating a case of alleged violation of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000 and pursuant to Section 28 of the Act, the Ministry is required to recall Ambassador Al-Bashir IS. Al-Hussaini (Head of Mission, Embassy of Nigeria Rabat, Morocco to appear before the undersigned at the Investigation Division, ICPC Headquarters Abuja on Tuesday 15th November, 2022 at 10am,” the letter read in part.



https://dailynigerian.com/icpc-investigates-nigerian/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related