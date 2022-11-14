If You Were A Coach & Met This Kind Of Squad, Would You Manage Them? (Photo)

Bench includes: oliseh,balotteli,Beira,joey Barton,bartez, and they ask Jose morinho to be your assistant manager
Related Posts
- Can Tinubu’s $460,000 ‘Settlement’ In Drug Trafficking Case Disqualify Him?
- Admission Scandal: Governors, Senators Scheme Out Candidates In Police Academy Test
- Kidnapped 16-Year-Old FGC Yauri Student Gives Birth In Bandits’ Camp
- Popular Abuja-Based Comedian, Shortcut Releases Amazing Photos Ahead Of His Event
- Groom Cancels Wedding, Demands For Refund After Discovering Bride Has 2 Kids (Video)