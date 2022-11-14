If You Were A Coach & Met This Kind Of Squad, Would You Manage Them? (Photo)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Bench includes: oliseh,balotteli,Beira,joey Barton,bartez, and they ask Jose morinho to be your assistant manager

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: