Ifeanyi: Davido & Chioma Are Getting Stronger – Pastor Adegboyega

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Davido And Chioma Are Getting Stronger – Pastor Adegboyega Consoles Couple Over Loss Of Their Son, Ifeanyi

UK-based Nigerian clergyman, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, has said that singer, Davido and his partner, Chioma, are getting stronger following the death of their son, Ifeanyi, on Monday, October 31st, IGBERETV reports.

Adegboyega said he spoke with Davido for the second time since the sad incident occurred, and the singer is ‘rising and getting stronger.’

https://igberetvnews.com/1431439/davido-chioma-getting-stronger-pastor-adegboyega-consoles-couple-loss-son-ifeanyi/

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: