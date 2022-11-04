Ifeanyi: Davido & Chioma Are Getting Stronger – Pastor Adegboyega

Davido And Chioma Are Getting Stronger – Pastor Adegboyega Consoles Couple Over Loss Of Their Son, Ifeanyi

UK-based Nigerian clergyman, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, has said that singer, Davido and his partner, Chioma, are getting stronger following the death of their son, Ifeanyi, on Monday, October 31st, IGBERETV reports.

Adegboyega said he spoke with Davido for the second time since the sad incident occurred, and the singer is ‘rising and getting stronger.’

https://igberetvnews.com/1431439/davido-chioma-getting-stronger-pastor-adegboyega-consoles-couple-loss-son-ifeanyi/

