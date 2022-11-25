Ifeanyi Okowa Felicitates With Atiku On His 76th Birthday

By Thav Tv

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and the Vice-President of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election has congratulated the former Vice-President and the PDP ‘s Presidential candidate in the forthcoming election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as he clocks 76 years.Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Friday in Asaba, lauded Atiku for his remarkable commitment to the unity and progress of the nation through his economic and political activities.

Gov. Ifeanyi said that Abubakar’s determination and zeal to rescue and liberate Nigeria from the shackles of underdevelopment and maladministration remains inspiring and truly worthy of commendation. He further said that Atiku’s wise admonitions on national issues and his role in the defence and promotion of democracy in Nigeria was evidently nationalistic and desirably outstanding and impactful. He said that the Wazirin Adamawa unarguably remains a detribalised Nigerian and unifier, whose benevolence had positively affected many lives, transcending tribes, religion, genders, social status and partisan frontiers.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Delta, I congratulate our great leader and patriot, the Presidential Candidate of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as he celebrates his 76th birth anniversary.

“As one of the greatest employers of labour in our dear country, you have continued to genuinely provide opportunities for people to eke out a living from their innate potential. “Your massive investments in education, agriculture, media, hospitality, water and oil and gas have continued to add to our nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and help in reducing poverty in the country.

“You have made outstanding contributions to the socio-economic and political growth of Nigeria and we will continue to be inspired by your patriotism and love for this great country.

“ it is my prayer and believe that of millions of people of Delta and Nigerians that God will continue to strengthen you in your service to Him and humanity,” he said. And on this 76th birthday of yours i wish you the very best in life.

Gov. Okowa made supplications to God to strengthen the Atiku-Okowa presidential mission, saying that it was aimed toward rescuing Nigeria and lifting it to a greater and brighter level and also re-engineering its economy.



