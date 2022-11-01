Ifeanyi Okowa Mourns Davido’s Son, Ifeanyi Adeleke

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

As a father, I am extremely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Davido and Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi. As we join the entire Adeleke family to mourn the incredible loss experienced by this young couple, we pray that our God in heaven will give them strength.

https://twitter.com/IAOkowa/status/1587417106303401986?t=BHjIiKOkVN9V9UGRvY6TKQ&s=19

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: