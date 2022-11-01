As a father, I am extremely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Davido and Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi. As we join the entire Adeleke family to mourn the incredible loss experienced by this young couple, we pray that our God in heaven will give them strength.
Ifeanyi Okowa Mourns Davido’s Son, Ifeanyi Adeleke
