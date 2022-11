The Ihima people of Kogi State in a massive declaration for APC as a reminder of the fact that elections are not won by jumping from on TV to the other to sell lies.

The walk was organized by Hon. Deed-at.



Source: https://twitter.com/kingsleyfanwo/status/1588891601484787713?s=46&t=7K5IkqKqCeysmRA5Tp5q5g

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqw4EQqQGXc

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related