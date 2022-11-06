I’II Defeat My Opponents The Way Arsenal Defeated Chelsea – Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has said he will defeat his opponents in the 2023 general elections the way Arsenal triumphed over Chelsea in the English Premier League.

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table with a 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday courtesy of a Gabriel goal.

While congratulating the Gunners, the former Vice President who is also an Arsenal fan promised to do the same for Nigerians in the February 2023 presidential election

He wrote on his official Twitter handle “Great win, Arsenal, even after a goalless first half. As Arsenal did in this game for we, the fans, we will also Recover Nigeria for Nigerians”.

