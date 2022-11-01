Ijaw Women Of America Elect New Executives With Deborah Abbey As President (Pics)

CONGRATULATIONS TO DEBORAH ABBEY AS BRAND NEW PRESIDENT IWA.

IJAW WOMEN OF AMERICA ELECT NEW EXECUTIVES WITH DEBORAH ABBEY AS PRESIDENT AND TIMIPA OKOROWANTA AS VICE.

During the week, in a convention, The Ijaw Women of America (IWA) have elected new and fresh excos to oversee all chapters in the united States of America as a Humanitarian Organization elected Deborah Abbey as President and Timipa Okorowanta as Vice President respectly among other Executives.

Deborah who is the former Public Relations Officer took over from the founder and Initiator of (IWA) Eunice Apreala is a passionate believer of Ijaw Nation and has worked selflessly to promote the Rich Cultural heritage all over the world.

Election conducted in a very transparent manner where all states chapters were excited with the emergence of a very hardworking and passionate Ijaw believer in the USA.

More details coming soon

https://tvafrica24.com/ijaw-women-of-america-elect-new-executives-with-deborah-abbey-as-president-and-timipa-okorowanta-as-vice/

