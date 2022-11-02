‘Ikpu Oku Ritual’: This Is What A Desperate Single Lady Posted On A Facebook Group

I came across this post on a popular Facebook group and this single lady posted her request soliciting for funds so a ritual for getting a husband will be performed on her.

#anonymous post #RantHQ

Good afternoon, please hide my ID. I’m 38 yrs old now and I’m worried and frustrated because I’m still single, my younger ones are all married including cousins and friends.

My girlfriend is advising me to do end of the year sara Ikpu oku ritual (Ritual) so that any man that enter me will immediately propose marriage to me.

She was 34 yrs last year and did it and got an Igbo business man who lives in Angola that married her.

Please the problem I have now is that the sara Ikpu oku ritual is 150k and I don’t have the money, what I have is only 70k, Please if any of your follower can help me and borrow this money to me,

I will pay back by February by then I will be married. I really need to marry.

I want to know if any of your followers have done this aja Ikpu sara oku ritual before.

I asked the woman who will do this ritual on me, she said it has no effect and after performing it, she will wash me kpekus that will glue any man that comes to me.

I want you and your followers advice not insult . what do you think?

pls notify me when posted"

What's your view on this?

