I’ll Beat Atiku, Tinubu Landslide, Kola Abiola Boasts

Peoples Redemption Party, PRP presidential candidate, Kola Abiola has vowed that he will beat the presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Abubakar Atiku and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu respectively in 2023.

Abiola made this vow at the launch of the party’s manifesto in Abuja on Saturday.

The PRP presidential candidate boasted that PRP would win the presidential election with a landslide victory.

Meanwhile, Abiola has dismissed speculations of a merger between him and other presidential candidates in 2023.

He said PRP has “a very strong grassroots network” and would commence its national campaign soon.

Abiola added that the party has structures in all the local government areas with 711 candidates nationwide.

He assured that the PRP would “make a big difference” while dismissing insinuations that he was riding on his father’s legacy.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/11/ill-beat-atiku-tinubu-landslide-kola-abiola-boasts/

