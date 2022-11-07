I’m Committed To PDP, Its Candidates’ Victories At The Polls – Pat Asadu

2023: I’m committed to PDP, its candidates’ victories at the polls – Rt. Hon. Dr. Pat Asadu

*Manifesto: We are riding on Gov. Ugwuanyi’s pedestal to move Enugu’s economic goal to the next level – Dr. Mbah

Putting an end to speculations about his alleged divergent political interest, Rt. Hon. Dr. Pat Asadu, the lawmaker representing Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency in the National Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday, organised a solidarity rally in support of all the candidates of the PDP and pledged to mobilise resources and galvanise his teeming supporters to ensure a landslide victory for the party at the polls come 2023.

Dr. Asadu debunked the speculations that he was working against the PDP and its candidates in the state, stating categorically that he is for the PDP “whole and entire”.

The federal lawmaker added that he has benefited immensely from the party since 1999 having served as commissioner in various ministries and spent 16 years in the Federal House of Representatives.

Speaking at the colourful and well-attended rally which was graced by the Governor of Enugu State and candidate of the PDP for Enugu North Senatorial District, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the State Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Augustine Nnamani, the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, his running mate, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, the PDP candidate for Enugu West Senatorial District, Engr. Osita Ngwu, the party’s candidate for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Chief Engr. Vita Abba, those of Igbo-Eze North/Udenu and Igbo-Etiti/Uzo-Uwani federal constituencies, Hon. Engr. Simon Atigwe and Rt. Hon. Dr. Martins Oke respectively, among others, Dr. Asadu stressed that “I am committed to PDP and I will vote and work for PDP from president to councillor.”

The lawmaker thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for honouring him with his presence at the rally in spite of his tight schedule, adding that the governor was instrumental to his political ascendency in the National Assembly. He also appreciated the presence of the PDP governorship candidate, Dr. Mbah and his running mate, Barr. Ossai, expressing confidence that Dr. Mbah will be the next governor of Enugu State as “there is nobody he is contesting the election with.”

Stressing that the PDP holds all the aces in winning elections in Enugu State, Dr. Asadu stated that all the candidates of the PDP ranging from Dr. Mbah, Gov. Ugwuanyi, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, Engr. Osita Ngwu, Engr. Abba down to the 24 flag-bearers for the House of Assembly seats will win “because you are standing on the solid rock of God and the PDP.”

Reiterating his commitment to the PDP and its victory at the polls, Dr. Asadu said: “PDP has people and I am one of them. I am thanking God for being in the PDP family.”

Also speaking, the PDP guber candidate, Dr. Mbah, applauded Dr. Asadu for keeping to his words and putting an end to the speculations about his position on the PDP, describing him as a perfect gentleman.

“What we are here today to witness is the demonstration of a perfect gentleman. A gentleman is a man who understands and who knows the value of his words. Who knows that his words are his bonds.

“We are here to put an end to the speculations. We have heard the naysayers; we have heard the traitors; we have heard the doubters who conjectured all sorts of things against our Right Honourable (Asadu).

“He is here before all of us to announce that I (Asadu) am very happy and proud to have been a PDP member in the last 23 years and nothing is farther from the truth for anybody to suggest otherwise.

“He has come here openly to say look, what have made me who I am, and what I am today is PDP and on no account will I leave the PDP.

“So, we are putting an end to the doubters, we are putting an end to those speculations today,” Dr. Mbah said.

Appreciating Gov. Ugwuanyi’s leadership prowess, penchant for peace, quality and sustainable socio-economic polices cum programmes, the PDP guber candidate told the governor that “the proposal we have presented to Ndi Enugu about the ambitious economic growth we have, we are only able to do so because of the enabling environment you have provided.”

According to him:“We cannot be talking about growth and economy or have a sustainable development if we do not have peace and security.

“We cannot be talking of growing our economy exponentially if you have not provided quality leadership and extensive infrastructure across the state in the last seven years plus. We cannot be talking about growing of our economy exponentially if we do not have peace among our civil and public servants that you strongly and full pay their emoluments. So we are very happy and proud that we are riding on the pedestal you have provided to move our state to the next level of our economic goal.”

Attributing Dr. Asadu’s solidarity rally to the demonstration of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s exemplary leadership style, Dr. Mbah maintained the demonstration has proved that Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency is now completely intact, adding that the feat will guarantee 100 percent victory for the PDP in the state.

In their separate goodwill messages, the PDP deputy governorship candidate, Barr. Ossai, the party’s candidate for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Engr. Abba, Chairman of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area, Hon. Vitus Okechi, former Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Dan Shere, among others, lauded Dr. Asadu for organising the rally in support of the PDP and its candidates, restating that the gossips are now over.

On his part, Gov. Ugwuanyi equally thanked Dr. Asadu for the bold initiative he took as well as his support over the years.

The governor went further to thank the stakeholders and people of the state for their unceasing prayers and support, expressing optimism that “by the special grace of God we will finish well, we will finish strong and it will end in praise.”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0pfoo1v8UFHWLTZaHKHY2EvzV4tMZkbX8rTgLDFUVVwHHc1nsbyNxpqbLaiQ9fUFZl&id=100044234839321

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related