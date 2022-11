Leke, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has welcomed his fourth child with his wife, Titilope, IGBERETV reports.

On Wednesday, he took to his Instagram handle to announce the news and share some maternity shoots he had with his wife.

He captioned the photos,

“Thank you JESUS. For all, 40 Special, TRA. 8Seeds. I’m done.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/ClBfZ4ujG7n/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related