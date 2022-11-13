I’m Sorry, I Have Made A Very Big Error- Osinbajo Apologizes To Tinubu In Owo (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Nqz7xWSTfI

Osinbajo apologized to Tinubu at Akeredolu’s mother Burial in Owo town

Video footage of a funny and controversial scene had been trending online following the Vice President’s speech at Ondo State Governor mother’s Burial, where Prof Yemi Osinbajo apologized for missing out APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the list of protocols he greeted and acknowledged while about making his speech.

The V. P said in the one and half minutes video that ;

“Before I go on, I have made a very big error, I have left out the presidential candidate of our great party the APC Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Emilokan.

He continued,” Asiwaju Bola I’m simply sorry, you are sitting right to me, not just sitting right to me but I’m looking at him. But I honour you and welcome you to this event…”

This video has been generating ripples with people asking if this is intentional or an indeed an error or the VP is still wallowing in the fate of his presidential bid loss to his former boss.

What do you think??

©Omoelublogtv

