I’m The Most Qualified, Peter Obi Says As He Meets Obidients In Zoom (Video)

The Presidential candidate for the Labour Party H.E Peter Obi says he’s the most qualified to rule the country after President Muhammad Buhari. He therefore urged other candidates to come out and show their credentials.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Op2cl67nOp4
