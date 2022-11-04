I’m The Most Qualified, Peter Obi Says As He Meets Obidients In Zoom (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The Presidential candidate for the Labour Party H.E Peter Obi says he’s the most qualified to rule the country after President Muhammad Buhari. He therefore urged other candidates to come out and show their credentials.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Op2cl67nOp4

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: