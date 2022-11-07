Imagine The Dino Melaye That Tried To Troll Peter Obi – AcuraZDX (Pictures)

When Peter Obi said “Dino why are you always trolling me” I felt it.

If not that he is “fighting for Nigerians” where will a shameless man like Dino Melaye see Peter Obi, talk more of trolling him.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related