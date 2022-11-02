Ime Udoka To Be Announced Brooklyn Nets’ Head Coach

Suspended Boston Celtics Head coach, Ime Udoka has emerged front runner for the vacant Brooklyn Nets’ job with the firing of Steve Nash.

Brooklyn Nets’ and Head Coach Nash agreed to part ways today, following a poor start to the NBA season. The Nets’ poor 2-win, 5-loss record puts them 12th out of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference and Nash appeared unable to unite his team.

Assistant coach Jacque Vaughn will replace Nash (an exceptionally brilliant former player & Basketball hall of famer) while the Nets look for options between former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder & Ime Udoka.

(It has now emerged Udoka will be announced in the next 24-48 hours).

Born to a Nigerian father & American mother, Ime Udoka, an ex-player with D’Tigers, became the first Nigerian in history to coach a team to the NBA Finals in May, leading Boston Celtics through a 7-game series to beat Miami Heat 4-3.

He also was the first Head Coach of African descent to win an NBA Play-Off series earlier in the season.

Udoka was suspended in September over an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff and was expected to be out of the 2022-23 plan of the club.

The Brooklyn Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as their new head coach, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Boston granted the Nets permission to speak to Udoka and will allow him to leave freely, sources said.



|SOURCE|

The Boston Celtics will not seek compensation from the Brooklyn Nets and will allow Ime Udoka to move on, league sources tell @NBAonTNT.



|SOURCE|

Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka has emerged as the likely next Brooklyn Nets head coach and his hiring could be finalized as soon as the next 24-to-48 hours, sources tell ESPN. Celtics will let him leave for another job.

The hope is that Udoka can tighten the Nets defensively and command the respect of franchise’s key players. Udoka spent a season on Steve Nash’s staff before accepting the Celtics job and winning the Eastern Conference. With suspension, his future in Boston was essentially over.

|SOURCE|

