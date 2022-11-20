Imo PDP Crisis Deepens As Party Suspends 35 Executives In Ikeduru, Ohaji Egbema

The Crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Imo state has heightened following the Suspension of 35 Party Executives in Two Local Government Areas in the state.

In Ikeduru, 20 Executives were suspended for breaching Section 58(1)(A) of the party’s constitution. A statement from the party read;

“At a leadership meeting of Ikeduru LGA PDP held at the Party secretariat, Atta Ikeduru, we the officials and entire PDP in Ikeduru LGA received a report of the 7-Man disciplinary Committee set up to look into the allegations of breaches of the Constitution of our party as against the above named persons, hereby resolve as follows:”

“That the persons mentioned above were duly invited in writing to come and defend the allegations against them.”

“On three occasions that notices were sent to them but they obviously refused to attend the disciplinary hearings”

“Therefore, having satisfied that the provisions of section 57 of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Constitution has been followed hereby adopt the report of the Disciplinary Committee as a resolution and decision of PDP Ikeduru LGA suspending these named persons.”

“Let it be known that the above named suspended members of the party are free to explore Internal mechanisms of the party to appeal this decision.”

The following people were suspended in Ikeduru;

Hon Victor Nwosu – LGA Secretary

Nnamdi Ezeji – Org. Secretary

Samuel Nwokeocha – Publicity Secretary

Dr Collins Ejionu – Financial Secretary

Victor Oparaocha – Assistant Secretary

Enwerem Chimaobi – Treasurer

Mrs Caroline Onuoha – Assistant Publicity Secretary

Mrs Eugenia Njoku – Ex-Officio

Mrs Felicia Asimole – Ex-Officio

Friday Ayoka – Special Citizen

Tony Igwe – Atta Ward 1 Chairman

Mbama Akakem – Ngugo/Ekembara Ward Chairman

Vitus Anochie – Okwu/Ugiri-Ike/ Eziama Ward Chairman

Uzondu Francis – Inyishi/Umudim Ward Chairman

Martin Nwasoro – Atta Ward 2 Chairman

Ben Garu Onwu – Amakohia Ward Chairman

Chinanu Ugorji – Amata Ward Chairman

Nze John Anyanwu – Avuvu Ward Chairman

Godfrey Iwuji – Akabo Ward Chairman

Hon Reginald Obi – Uzoagba Ward

In Ohaji Egbema, The following individuals were also suspended for the same offense;

Uzoma Awaraji – Ward A Chairman

Aguocha Elias – Ward E Chairman

Uwakwe Anthony – Ward A Chairman

Opara Cyprian – Assa/ Obile Ward Chairman

Saturday Abel – Awara/Ikwerede Ward Chairman

Igwe Hypolitus – Umuagwo Ward Chairman

Esomonu Wosu – Ohuba Ward Chairman

Barr Chioma Anyanwu – Ohaji Egbema LGA Legal adviser

Christian Ojiaku – LGA Secretary

Nwadiaro Azuka – LGA Vice Chairman

Mrs Chinyere Iferobia – LGA Woman Leader

Uche Solomon – LGA Ex-Officio

Prisca Ejimadu – LGA Treasurer

Sunday Ukemezie – LGA Ex-Officio

Ogbuopi Johnbosco – LGA Ex-Officio

