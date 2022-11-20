Imo PDP Crisis Deepens As Party Suspends 35 Executives In Ikeduru, Ohaji Egbema

The Crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Imo state has heightened following the Suspension of 35 Party Executives in Two Local Government Areas in the state.
In Ikeduru, 20 Executives were suspended for breaching Section 58(1)(A) of the party’s constitution. A statement from the party read;
“At a leadership meeting of Ikeduru LGA PDP held at the Party secretariat, Atta Ikeduru, we the officials and entire PDP in Ikeduru LGA received a report of the 7-Man disciplinary Committee set up to look into the allegations of breaches of the Constitution of our party as against the above named persons, hereby resolve as follows:”
“That the persons mentioned above were duly invited in writing to come and defend the allegations against them.”
“On three occasions that notices were sent to them but they obviously refused to attend the disciplinary hearings”
“Therefore, having satisfied that the provisions of section 57 of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Constitution has been followed hereby adopt the report of the Disciplinary Committee as a resolution and decision of PDP Ikeduru LGA suspending these named persons.”
“Let it be known that the above named suspended members of the party are free to explore Internal mechanisms of the party to appeal this decision.”
The following people were suspended in Ikeduru;
Hon Victor Nwosu – LGA Secretary
Nnamdi Ezeji – Org. Secretary
Samuel Nwokeocha – Publicity Secretary
Dr Collins Ejionu – Financial Secretary
Victor Oparaocha – Assistant Secretary
Enwerem Chimaobi – Treasurer
Mrs Caroline Onuoha – Assistant Publicity Secretary
Mrs Eugenia Njoku – Ex-Officio
Mrs Felicia Asimole – Ex-Officio
Friday Ayoka – Special Citizen
Tony Igwe – Atta Ward 1 Chairman
Mbama Akakem – Ngugo/Ekembara Ward Chairman
Vitus Anochie – Okwu/Ugiri-Ike/ Eziama Ward Chairman
Uzondu Francis – Inyishi/Umudim Ward Chairman
Martin Nwasoro – Atta Ward 2 Chairman
Ben Garu Onwu – Amakohia Ward Chairman
Chinanu Ugorji – Amata Ward Chairman
Nze John Anyanwu – Avuvu Ward Chairman
Godfrey Iwuji – Akabo Ward Chairman
Hon Reginald Obi – Uzoagba Ward
In Ohaji Egbema, The following individuals were also suspended for the same offense;
Uzoma Awaraji – Ward A Chairman
Aguocha Elias – Ward E Chairman
Uwakwe Anthony – Ward A Chairman
Opara Cyprian – Assa/ Obile Ward Chairman
Saturday Abel – Awara/Ikwerede Ward Chairman
Igwe Hypolitus – Umuagwo Ward Chairman
Esomonu Wosu – Ohuba Ward Chairman
Barr Chioma Anyanwu – Ohaji Egbema LGA Legal adviser
Christian Ojiaku – LGA Secretary
Nwadiaro Azuka – LGA Vice Chairman
Mrs Chinyere Iferobia – LGA Woman Leader
Uche Solomon – LGA Ex-Officio
Prisca Ejimadu – LGA Treasurer
Sunday Ukemezie – LGA Ex-Officio
Ogbuopi Johnbosco – LGA Ex-Officio
