‘In Nigeria, We Love Building Houses More Than Agriculture’

If an average Nigerian has some piece of land (or lands), he would leave it fallow, and the land would be wasting away.

If you ask him why he left the land unused,, HE WOULD RUSH TO SAY THAT THE MONEY HAS NOT COME YET….[/b]

He won’t even get himself to think that you were asking him why he wasn’t planting on the land…

He would be thinking that you asked him why he had not built anything on the land, or why he had not sold it to someone (or some people) who has the resources and funds to build something on the land..

That’s where we now find ourselves now.

We need a re-orientation.

We need to re-align our minds..

We have become so lazy.

We see land, and instead of seeing Agriculture, we are seeing houses, and plazas, and shops….

As if it is everybody that can venture into real estate business.

