Increasing Lamentations Of Guys

Lately, there has been an increasing number of threads dedicated to lamentations by guys with regards to their relationships with ladies whom they are dating, friending, marrying etc.

This trend is becoming worrying because it is clear we are having an increasing number of effeminate men! Men are supposed to be tough, they are meant to suck up tough situations and move on, they ought to know when to call it quit and stop taking nonsense however they come here to ask silly questions of what to do when in unhealthy relationships.

Where are these sissy men coming from?

Inspite of all the miseducations by Ubunja and co!

