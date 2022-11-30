Indian High Commissioner To Nigeria Visits Bola Tinubu

Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Gangadharan Balasubramanian, on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at his residence in Asokoro, Abuja.

