INEC Denies Issuing Statement On Tinubu’s Drug Allegations

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has denied authoring a statement on allegations of drug trafficking made against the ruling All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi told our Correspondent that the statement was fake.

The said statement had quoted INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye as saying the commission was in talks with United States authorities to get more details on the allegation with a view to determining whether the APC standard bearer may have violated relevant provisions of the Electoral Law 2022 (as amended).

Oyekanmi said the commission would soon issue a comprehensive statement to denounce the fake statement.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/11/breaking-inec-denies-issuing-statement-on-tinubus-drug-allegations/

