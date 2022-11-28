Infinix Wins Best Mobile Phone Brand In Nigeria

Infinix Nigeria established in 2013 has gone ahead to not only make the lives of its users more pleasurable and convenient with smart devices that have technology and innovative design but has also placed itself as arguably the best mobile brand in Nigeria.

This was affirmed on Sunday, November 6th 2022, when the smartphone brand at the 11th edition of the Peace Legend Awards 2022 was awarded as the Best Mobile Phone Brand in Nigeria. The award ceremony took place at Eko Hotels and Suites.

Aside from releasing the zero 20 which has industry’s first 60mp OIS front camera, the mobile company also released the zero Ultra which boasts of 180W thunder charge and charges your smartphone from 0% to 100% in less than 15 minutes, the company this year has also released the Note 12 VIP, Zero 5G and Hot 20i.

Infinix Nigeria was also recognized as one of the top 100 brands transforming Africa. They were given a certificate of recognition for their continuous impact and investment in making Africa a better continent.

Asides from breaking grounds in the tech space, Infinix Nigeria constantly empowers youths. This year, the company has taken steps to establish a social club in the University of Ibadan. The establishment of the club will ensure active participation of students in technology, innovation, and entrepreneurial development. Members of the club will also be given access to job and internship opportunities at Transsion subsidiaries in Nigeria and other parts of the globe.

The brand has also turned the dreams of a lucky fan; Samson Omotosho who won their #PlayBigWithInfinixNote11Challenge into reality by sponsoring him to several international competitions and helping him achieve milestones in his skating career.

Infinix also had a concert in July 2022, tagged “the Infinix VIP concert” where fans had the chance to party and hang out with Davido, Skiibii, Poco Lee, Arya Starr, Zinoleesky without paying a dime.

So when you think about a phone brand in Nigeria that leads in innovative technology, youth empowerment, entertainment and lifestyle, Infinix Nigeria should come to mind.

The company has promised to continually innovate to meet consumer demand and also empower the lives of today’s youth so they can challenge the norm and stand out from the crowd all around the world.



Source; https://punchng.com/infinix-wins-best-mobile-phone-brand-in-nigeria/

