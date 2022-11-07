IPC Appoints Amb. Kingsley Amafibe As Peace & Conflict Resolution Director (Pix)

Amb Kingsley Amafibe Appointed Director of Peace and Conflict Resolution of International Peace Commission Appoints

An International Civil Society Organization, International Peace Commission IPC has appointed the President Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe as its Director in charge of peace and conflict resolution.

He was appointed recently shortly after the 2022 Peace Achievers International award organised by Amafibe and his organisation in Abuja. The 2022 edition was the 11th in the series.

Amafibe is expected to bring his wealth of expertise in peace and conflict research and implementation towards discharging the functions of his new office.

IPC has more than 19500 individual members and partner organizations around the globe. It was formed to uphold the Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the United Nations, on December 10, 1948.

IPC is working in collaboration with the UN organs, such as UNEP, UNDP, UNCHR, UNDDA, and WTO for the betterment of our global society. IPC is associated with “Conference of NGO (CONGO)” in Consultative Relationship with the United Nations Organization (UNO) and incorporated in the United States of America as Non Profit organization and having Partnership Collaboration with more than 1000 International Non Governmental Organizations in more than 28 countries.

Their main focus is Human Rights, Social Development, Education, NGO Networking, Environment, Youth, Health, International Campaign against Aids, Women Empowerment, Media, Democratization, Humanitarian Aid, Disaster Management, Peace Keeping Disarmament and sustainability through development and support of civil society initiatives and goals.

The IPC is dedicated to bring together a wide range of Civil Society Organizations from International to local levels, to consolidate and strengthen the disarmament and peace efforts of Organizations and individuals around the world because Without Peace there cannot be Prosperity.

IPC works with groups from a variety of backgrounds, including youth, women, labor, education, environment, human rights, religious and professional bodies to support non-violent conflict resolutions and works towards a sustainable culture of Peace.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related