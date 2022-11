Twitter User, Shunvilla asks Osun Police:

I need an answer, is it normal for police to enter any street and start picking people without any offense and put them in cell?

This thing has been happening since a week ago, around agunbelewo, okini, old garage.

Is it because of new commissioner? Please we need to know.



https://twitter.com/shunvilla/status/1590742143685259264

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related