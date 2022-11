I broke up with my girlfriend three months ago. The major reasons were

1. She’s lazy.

2. She doesn’t know her to cook.

3. She isn’t romantic.

4. She likes clubbing.

5. She’s moody.

Yesterday, her friend chatted me up online and asked me if I was still interested in the relationship. I replied no. Then, she asked if I liked her, I responded no. But we can be friends. Ever since then, she’s been calling me. Hope she’s not trying to fall in love?

