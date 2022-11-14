Is It Right For Me To Be Sexually Active Now? – 19-Year-Old Nairaland Virgin

Wonderful evening to y’all.

I just discovered Nairaland few weeks ago and I’ve read so many informative things and people’s story. Some get advised and some get bashed when they drop their stories here, I hope I wouldn’t.

Let me cut to the chase.

I’m 19, I’m a virgin and I’m a 300lvl student. I have a boyfriend that is 15years older than I am and he’s sexually active. We met on online. We’ve known each other for seven months. We both love each other really well, even with the ups and downs that we’ve had in our relationship. This relationship is a long distance relationship. Now the thing is my boyfriend who is sexually active hasn’t had sex for almost a year and lately he’s been craving for sex. Sometimes I’ll tell him I’m ready to have sex and other times I change my mind because of fear. I’ve been undecided about having sex. I thought about having sex with him maybe it’ll make our bond stronger. He isn’t married, he has no kids but he says he wish to marry me as soon as I graduate from the university. To be a virgin in a university isn’t easy, there are temptations everywhere. Sometimes I get so tired of being a virgin and just want to have sex but other times I just want to keep it. One of my friends who is also my age had sex in 2019 and she has been sexually active ever since, she told me sex with males aren’t really worth it, that if I’m ready I should try having sex with my gender because it’s freaky.

I need advice please, should I have sex with this guy and hope that he’ll marry me. Or I shouldn’t and just be patient. He coming to meet me in two weeks time.

