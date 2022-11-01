Is Makinde Withdrawal Of Support From PDP A Win For Tinubu?

Battle 4 2023: Disaster Lies Ahead For Atiku As Seyi Makinde Dumps PDP Candidate For Tinubu

Atiku In Quandary As Makinde Withdraws Support A Win For Tinubu?

There is a twist in the political camp of Atiku Abubakar as Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has just backed out of Atiku’s 2023 presidency and thrown his weight behind Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for the 2023 presidency.

On Sunday in a bold and certified move, following the directive of Seyi Makinde, Adebayo Lawal, the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, stated that his principal supports Afenifere leaders’ choice of Tinubu as their chosen presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

Lawal stated this during a meeting in Akure, the capital of Ondo state, between Afenifere leaders and Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate.

The scenario that is unfolding may signal disaster for Atiku for a variety of reasons. Makinde remains the only PDP Governor from the South West, despite the fact that Osun State will soon have a PDP Governor in the person of Adeleke.

With Makinde’s backing for Tinubu, the Jagaban has effectively cemented the South West as a no-go zone for Atiku. The issue Atiku has with the Group of Five PDP Governors is one of integrity and trust.

According to the disgruntled PDP Governors, the South has a stronger stake in the PDP due to its current support, which outnumbers that of the North.

What are the ramifications of the North producing the Party Candidate, the Party Chairman, and the DG? If not a major affront to the PDP Southern governors who have been supporting the Party for years.

The PDP currently administers 13 states across the nation, with the north contributing five, namely Taraba, Benue, Sokoto, Bauchi, and Adamawa State, and the South generating eight, as follows… Akwa Ibom, Abia, Delta, Rivers, Enugu, Oyo, Bayelsa, and Edo.

Therefore, based on the foregoing, the South-South should be calling the shots in the PDP, but due to betrayal, ego, and envy, this lofty position has escaped the South-South.

Whoever advises Atiku that he can win if the G 5 governors withdraws should be his marabout, i.e. a Native Doctor/Jazz Man in local lingo if you must understand me better, or a madman, as the LP candidate, Peter Obi claims he once sought advice from.

This was the outcome of the most recent presidential elections between the APC and the PDP: APC – 15,191,847 PDP – 11,262,978.

Take note that the PDP had more governors at the time, Kwankwaso, a crowd puller in the North, was in the PDP, Peter Obi, with his bloated popularity, was in the PDP and ran as running mate to the same Atiku, Wike the TERROR was also in good terms with the party, and Buhari’s popularity was still the same, if not worse.

Tinubu is the sole contender from the South-West among the four major candidates, (the other three are PDP Promax candidates) While Tinubu has the support of the Afenifere’s, Olusegun Mimiko’s, the Fayose’s, Makinde’s, Gbenga Daniels, South-West traditional rulers and others, the PDP, LP, and NNPP are struggling due to divided votes.

Lol, it was interesting when we learned in the news last week that Anambra State, Peter Obi’s state, the traditional rulers endorsed Atiku ahead of their son, no wonder Wike then informed the Anambra delegates face to face during the electioneering time for PDP primaries that their son couldn’t win.

With 22 Governors out of 36, 68 Senators out of 109, and more than 209 House Representative members out of over 300, the strength and the number of votes are on the side of the APC.

Anyone who believes otherwise is insane and cannot possibly be thinking rationally, especially when three candidates are splitting the opposing vote.

There are some really exciting times ahead. Would Atiku open his two KOROKORO eyes and plunge into the abyss of DISASTER?

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Principal and Chairman/CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

