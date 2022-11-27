Is The ‘Prosperity’ Gospel A Scam?

Some of the richest, most respected and most followed church leaders in the world, who have been preaching the so-called ‘prosperity’ gospel passionately and resolutely for decades have come out in recent times to denounce the gospel as a scam.

First it was Benny Hinn who openly came out to denounce the gospel and apologized for misleading many with it for such a long time. He said he was misled himself by some preachers of the gospel, but he has come to realize that it’s a gospel which grieves the Holy Spirit because it’s not of God but of the devil.

He gave an instances instances of people coming to him and telling him that it didn’t work for them as he had said and he’d be feeling guilty because he was the one that sold that scam to them. He said he didn’t care what anyone made of his repentance and if they stopped inviting him to preach in their churches as a result because he was only concerned about doing what’s right in God’s sight.

Now it is Creflo Dollar who came out earlier this year to denounce the same doctrine and asked anyone with his tapes he preached on that doctrine to thrash it because it was not of God.

His was even more shocking because his preaching of the ‘prosperity gospel’ was much more aggressive and deeply rooted than that of Benny Hinn, so for such a man who was so sure of himself about that doctrine that he would preach it for several decades unashamedly, and even go to the extent of deriding and mocking those who preached against such a doctrine, to now damn the consequences ans say he was wrong all along was not something many saw coming.

Now it’s not just Benny Hinn and Creflo Dollar that have thrashed the gospel of ‘properity’, because there are several others who have also come out to denounce it over the years but the two of them appear to be the pick of the bunch.

So the question is, are they right that the prosperity gospel is a scam?

Before you answer the question, please first bear in mind that these two are arguably the richest church leaders with the highest following in the world, men who have inspired more Christians worldwide than most, so they’re not just local champions, so that the lame excuse of being poor and having a poverty mentality so not qualified to speak on this subject is not applicable, because these men have tried and tasted of it for decades, but they came to the conclusion that the ‘prosperity’ gospel was a scam.

So do you think they’re right?

God bless.

