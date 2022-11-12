Is This The Sexiest Man Alive In 2022? (Pictures)

American actor, Chris Evans has been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2022.

The star of “The Gray Man” and Marvel’s original Captain America was revealed as this year’s honoree on Monday November 7, during the evening broadcast of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The 41-year-old actor accepted the award remotely from the set of his upcoming film after being introduced by former title holder Dwayne Johnson, 50.

“It is with humility and gratitude that I am thrilled to announce that People magazine has decided to award me the incredible honor,” Colbert began to raucous applause, before revealing his joke. “…Of announcing the sexiest man alive for a second year in a row!”

“Say something sexy,” Johnson implores. A sash-sporting Evans stares down the camera, points and commands, “Go vote tomorrow.”

“My mom will be so happy,” Evans told People in the publication’s article revealing him as this year’s winner. “She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”

Chris takes on the Sexiest Man Alive title that was last bestowed in November 2021 to actor Paul Rudd, 53.

Other recent winners include: Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Ryan Reynolds, and David Beckham.

The sexiest man alive feature has been an annual event for the publication since the award’s inception in 1985 with inaugural winner Mel Gibson.



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related