Is Traveling Abroad Worth It?

So lately I have seen friends, families, colleagues at work, church members relocating abroad.
These people are “doing well” here in Nigeria.
Many of them resign from their high paying jobs, sells their properties and put up to like 25 – 40 million naira to relocate a family of say 5.
Is it really worth it?
Can’t we make a good living here in Nigeria especially people with a good job here?
I need clarifications from those that have gone to enlighten me.

