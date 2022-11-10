Israeli Company Trains Engineers In Anambra On Road Design And Maintenance

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo who have decried that Anambra has a road crises have already awarded over 211KM of road network in the state for construction.

To maintain and supervise these roads, Governor Soludo have engaged the services of SMA Engineering Company from Tel-Aviv, Israel to properly train Engineers in the state Ministry of Works.

The training was held at the International Conference Center Awka.

According to the Anambra Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ifeanyi Okoma, he said the training will be a continuous one with subsequent trainings to come onboard.

The Consultant, Engr Samara of SMA Engineering Company said he was invited by the Anambra State Government to train Engineers in the State on Road Design, assessment of soil, Asphalt, layers, Bridge Design and Maintenance.

It is hoped the training will bolster Engineers run infrastructural facilities in the state.

https://www.solutionreporters.com/2022/11/09/top-israeli-company-trains-engineers-in-anambra-ministry-of-works-on-road-design-and-maintenance/

