ISWAP Attacks 2 Nigerian Army Bases In Borno, 30 Soldiers Dead – Sahara Reporters

ISWAP Terrorists Attack Two Nigerian Army Bases In Borno, Confirm Deaths Of Over 30 Soldiers, Burning Of Vehicles

Militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, have attacked two military bases located in Malam Fatori, Borno State.

Malam Fatori in Abdama Local Government Area lies close to the Komadougou Yobe river and shares border with Lake Chad and the Niger Republic.

According to ISWAP in a post seen by SaharaReporters, over 30 soldiers were killed during the attack on the military facilities last Saturday.

The terror group said its fighters invaded a camp located outside the town, using various weapons, killing at least 20 soldiers and injuring about 30 others.

It added that two operational vehicles were burnt while another one was seized.

ISWAP said the attack continued on Saturday evening as its men attacked a second camp in Mallam Fatori, killing about 10 soldiers.

It also mocked other soldiers for allegedly fleeing the military camps.

“The attack targeted two Nigerian army camps on Saturday in/near the town of Malam Fatori in Borno.

“The first camp, outside the town, was attacked with different types of weapon, killing at least 20 and injuring around 30 others, burning 2 vehicles, taking three weapons/ammunition.

“The second camp inside the town was then stormed, killing at least 10 and injuring others, burning one vehicle, and taking many weapons and ammunition.”

Since the death of JAS leader, Abubakar Shekau, ISWAP has been consolidating its grip in locations around Lake Chad.

The sect’s membership has swollen with the defection of hundreds of Boko Haram fighters under Shekau.

The Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency has been largely defeated.

The terror group has caused over 100,000 deaths and displaced millions of individuals mainly in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states.



