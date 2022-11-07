ISWAP Top Member, Nasiru Mohammed Arrested In Kaduna While Welcoming New Recruit

Zagazola Makama, a counterinsurgency expert and security analyst disclosed this in a series of tweets.

The Nigerian Security Intelligence has arrested an Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) collaborator, Nasiru Mohammed.

The suspect is said to be providing liaising services to new arrival of terrorists into the North West of Kaduna State.

Zagazola Makama, a counterinsurgency expert and security analyst disclosed this in a series of tweets on Saturday.

He said that the arrest was made recently through the aid of some local informants from the North-East.

“Sources disclosed that Nasiru who worked at the GSM Wing of Kaduna Central Market was coordinating activities of the ISWAP ranging from logistics supply, provision of temporary shelter for terrorists before their deployment to various camps.

“The sources said that the terrorists’ collaborator usually received BHT or ISWAP members fleeing from the North-East due to the aggressive Op by the troops of OPHK, and kept them in secret hideouts for them to stabilise before they eventually move to other camps in the NW/NC.

“The sources lamented that the real obstacle standing between the troops and the total and final obliteration of terrorists is the nefarious activities of local network of informants, collaborators and sponsors who are aiding and abating the crises.

“This network of informants has become a booming business enterprise for the unscrupulous locals and their recruiters. He was handed over to the troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army, for further investigation.”



